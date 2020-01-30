iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 299,006 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3526 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

