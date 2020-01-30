iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.04. 59,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

