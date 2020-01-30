iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

