iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,770,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,770,000 after buying an additional 878,222 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after buying an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,814,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after buying an additional 550,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gresham Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 460.2% during the 4th quarter. Gresham Partners LLC now owns 652,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after buying an additional 536,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.16. 574,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,847,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

