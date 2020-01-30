Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.41 and last traded at C$32.43, approximately 73,535 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 134,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.08.

About Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

