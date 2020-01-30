Ironwood Financial llc Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.24.

Apple stock opened at $324.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.