Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $346,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

