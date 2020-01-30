Investors Purchase High Volume of New Relic Put Options (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 98 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 27,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 368,771 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New Relic by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.