Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.98

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 2216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 70,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 620,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 572,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

