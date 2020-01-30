Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.98

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 2216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.