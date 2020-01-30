INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICAGY. HSBC raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 18,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

