Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,362.86 ($70.55).

ITRK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,050 ($66.43) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

LON:ITRK traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,058 ($79.69). 184,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,840.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,525.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.82.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

