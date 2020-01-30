Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. 5,803,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

