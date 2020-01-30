Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of GIS opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

