Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,639 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after buying an additional 90,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

