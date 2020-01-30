Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 20,622 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,622 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.45. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $3,381,500. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

