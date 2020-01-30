Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $36,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $65.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

