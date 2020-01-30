Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $32,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

