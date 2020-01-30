Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.05

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.26), with a volume of 495070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.87.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

