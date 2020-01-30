Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Monday.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

INSE stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 19.70 ($0.26). 495,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.87. Inspired Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.