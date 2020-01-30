Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 2,297 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $322,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.82. 265,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.15. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
