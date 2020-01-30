Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Sells 7,258 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBSH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.