Insider Buying: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Director Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 22,377,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,929,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

