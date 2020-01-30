Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,691. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -340.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovalon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inovalon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

