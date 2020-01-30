Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

IR traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.36. 28,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock worth $37,054,405. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 100.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

