Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Infinera by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 617,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 57.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

