Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$73.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1 year low of C$48.03 and a 1 year high of C$74.47.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

