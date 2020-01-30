Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.9%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42), 115,626 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

