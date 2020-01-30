Image Resources (ASX:IMA) Shares Down 6.2%

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 389,682 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33.

Image Resources Company Profile (ASX:IMA)

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company. The company focuses on mining, ore processing, and production of heavy mineral concentrates. Its flagship projects are the Boonanarring and Atlas projects, which are North Perth Basin mineral sands projects located in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

