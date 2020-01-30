Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.