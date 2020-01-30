IFP Advisors Inc Has $26,000 Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after buying an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,164,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $464,790.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $2,059,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,781.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,464,252. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

