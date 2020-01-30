IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 774,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other IDT news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IDT by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 183.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,402 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDT. ValuEngine raised IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 93,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,484. IDT has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.25 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

