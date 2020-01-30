IDEX Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $3,903.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,725,210 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

