IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. The company had a trading volume of 261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

