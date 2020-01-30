Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 210,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,895. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

