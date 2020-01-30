Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 794,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,299,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

