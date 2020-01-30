Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FPF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,426. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

