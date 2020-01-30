Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

