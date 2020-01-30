Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 556,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,829. The firm has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

