Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,925 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.47. 4,073,270 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

