Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,165. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $201.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

