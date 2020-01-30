Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 693,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 218.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 223.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 236,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

