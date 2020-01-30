Icon (ICLR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) recently:

1/29/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

1/27/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

1/17/2020 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Icon is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Icon is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/20/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/20/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/13/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/11/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

12/2/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

ICLR stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.47. 118,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

