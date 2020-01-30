Icon (ICLR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) recently:
- 1/29/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “
- 1/27/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.
- 1/17/2020 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/10/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/7/2020 – Icon is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2020 – Icon is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/25/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “
- 12/20/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “
- 12/20/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/19/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “
- 12/13/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/12/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “
- 12/11/2019 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “
- 12/2/2019 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “
ICLR stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.47. 118,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Icon Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.