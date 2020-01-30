iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.03, 1,332 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.