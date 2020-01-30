iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,026. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.