IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of IBI Group Inc (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09, 15,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 527% from the average session volume of 2,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

IBI Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)

IBI Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.