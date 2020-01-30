HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $69.57 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $69.57 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00016690 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinnest, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,496,934 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, EXX, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coinnest, TOPBTC, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.