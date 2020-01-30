Hydro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $907,000.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $907,000.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, BitMart and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX, CoinEx, BitForex, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Upbit, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

