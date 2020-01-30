Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,486 shares of company stock worth $15,911,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.02. 427,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.