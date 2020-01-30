Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 49,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,411. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $47.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

