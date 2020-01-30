Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

HBNC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $795.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

